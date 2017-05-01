WME Signs 'Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812' Star Denee Benton

Dene Benton, hailed as Broadway's new "It" girl, has signed with WME on the heels of landing a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut in Natasha , Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 . Benton, who only graduated from Carnegie Mellon in 2014, this morning was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her performance as Natasha in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.