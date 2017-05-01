WME Signs 'Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812' Star Denee Benton
Dene Benton, hailed as Broadway's new "It" girl, has signed with WME on the heels of landing a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut in Natasha , Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 . Benton, who only graduated from Carnegie Mellon in 2014, this morning was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her performance as Natasha in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|3 min
|Timmee
|666
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13)
|Apr 27
|Bendover Billy
|20
|Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|5
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Apr 20
|No Surprise
|4
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|28,908
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC