Winners of the Book of Mormon Art Contest
Book of Mormon Central recently announced the winners of its annual Book of Mormon Art Contest 2017. The purpose of the art contest was to depict some aspect of the Book of Mormon, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|4 min
|Endofdays
|1,614
|Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
|5 hr
|Theocraencyclical
|34
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|452
|Mormon Church to Pull 130,000 Boys Out of Boy S...
|Sat
|Vergil
|2
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|May 12
|No doubt
|1
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|May 10
|Hillary Sux
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC