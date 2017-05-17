What Mormons really believe discussed...

What Mormons really believe discussed at Lifetree Caf

The beliefs and practices of the Mormon faith will be explored at 7 p.m.CT Monday, May 22 at Lifetree Café. The program-titled “Mormons: Christian? Cult? What do they really believe?”-includes a filmed interview with someone who has left the Mormon church and also someone who has joined it.

