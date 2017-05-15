Verdict expected in protracted polygamy saga based in southeastern B.C.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge in Cranbrook will issue her ruling July 24 in the trial of Winston Blackmore and James Oler, who are both associated with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Both men were at one time leaders of separate breakaway Mormon sects in the isolated community of Bountiful in southeastern B.C. The mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is based in Utah, officially renounced polygamy in the late 19th century and disputes the fundamentalist group's connection to Mormonism.
