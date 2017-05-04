Unique exhibit of rare Bibles in Oakland Temple Visitors' Center
A rare exhibit named "800 Years of God's Word: The English Bible 1249-2017 A.D." featuring early Bibles on display in the Oakland Temple Visitors' Center from April 8 through April 23. An exhibit of rare, early Bibles was on display for more than two weeks at the Church's Oakland Temple Visitors' Center. The exhibit, entitled "800 Years of God's Word: The English Bible 1249-2017 A.D," brought Church and community members to the temple grounds.
