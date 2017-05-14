Trump signs executive order on religious liberty
U.S. President Donald Trump walks to sign an executive order aimed at easing an IRS rule limiting political activity for churches on Thursday Saying he was fulfilling one of his campaign promises, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on religious liberties Thursday in the White House Rose Garden. The news came hours after the measure, which does very little to effectively protect and restore America's first freedom, was signed by President Trump, who was surrounded by religious leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|1 hr
|Mad John Kidd
|1,439
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|tongangodz
|451
|Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
|10 hr
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|23
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|15 hr
|Vergil
|2
|Mormon Church to Pull 130,000 Boys Out of Boy S...
|15 hr
|Vergil
|2
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|May 10
|Hillary Sux
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC