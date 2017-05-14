Trump signs executive order on religious liberty

U.S. President Donald Trump walks to sign an executive order aimed at easing an IRS rule limiting political activity for churches on Thursday Saying he was fulfilling one of his campaign promises, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on religious liberties Thursday in the White House Rose Garden. The news came hours after the measure, which does very little to effectively protect and restore America's first freedom, was signed by President Trump, who was surrounded by religious leaders.

