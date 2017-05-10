Timeline: A look at the relationship between the LDS Church and Scouting

Scoutmaster Richard McKallip feeds a community bonfire with comics after a house-to-house collection netted some 1,000 books on horror, crime and sex in a drive to destroy them at Winslow, Maine on Oct. 10, 1954. The books were collected in a 2 1/2 hour house-to-house canvass by Boy Scouts as Police Chief Raymond Lachance toured the town in a cruiser appealing to parents to contribute any objectionable publications on hand.

