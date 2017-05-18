The story of Mormonism
On Saturday, May 13, Kevin Brown, Mormon high councillor, told Family and Religion of the challenges and joy of being a Mormon for 32 years. Yet, Mormonism is not a popular movement in Jamaica.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormon Church to Pull 130,000 Boys Out of Boy S...
|5 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|11 hr
|tongangodz
|32,099
|Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
|11 hr
|tongangodz
|37
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|12 hr
|tongangodz
|453
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|19 hr
|Subduction Zone
|1,843
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|May 12
|No doubt
|1
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|May 10
|Hillary Sux
|7
