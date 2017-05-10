The Protestant Reformation was launched five centuries ago this year

This year marks the 500th anniversary of one of the most important and influential events in world history, the Protestant Reformation . Over the coming months, we plan to describe the origins, nature and impact of the events and personalities of the Reformation, culminating on Oct. 31, 2017, with a discussion of Luther's "Ninety-Five Theses on Indulgences," which he nailed on the door of All Saints Church in Wittenberg, Germany, on that day five centuries ago.

