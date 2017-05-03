the Book of Mormon Breaks House Record in Ottawa

Winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, THE BOOK OF MORMON has broken the house record in Ottawa for the week ending April 30, 2017 at the National Arts Centre grossing $1,587,099 CAD for a standard 8-performance week. The national tours of THE BOOK OF MORMON have broken 100 house records in 55 venues across North America.

