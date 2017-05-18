the Book of Mormon Breaks House Record in Madison
THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, has broken the house record in Madison for the week ending May 14, 2017 at Overture Center for the Arts grossing $1,515,721.80 for a standard 8-performance week. The national tours of The Book of Mormon have broken 101 house records in 55 venues across North America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|2 hr
|Subduction Zone
|1,838
|Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
|Wed
|DebraE
|36
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|May 15
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|452
|Mormon Church to Pull 130,000 Boys Out of Boy S...
|May 13
|Vergil
|2
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|May 12
|No doubt
|1
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|May 10
|Hillary Sux
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC