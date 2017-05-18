the Book of Mormon Breaks House Recor...

the Book of Mormon Breaks House Record in Madison

THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, has broken the house record in Madison for the week ending May 14, 2017 at Overture Center for the Arts grossing $1,515,721.80 for a standard 8-performance week. The national tours of The Book of Mormon have broken 101 house records in 55 venues across North America.

