Ted Chiang, "Arrival," Mormons, Scien...

Ted Chiang, "Arrival," Mormons, Science Fiction, Angels,...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: By Common Consent

You probably heard of, and might have seen, last year's Best Picture nominee Arrival . I did, and liked it, and so eventually picked up Ted Chiang's Stories of Your Life and Others, the collection that features "Story of Your Life," the short tale of alien contact and the ways in which it upends how humans think about language and time that the movie is based on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at By Common Consent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 7 min Subduction Zone 1,561
News Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts 1 hr Theocraencyclical 34
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) 5 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 452
News Mormon Church to Pull 130,000 Boys Out of Boy S... Sat Vergil 2
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... May 12 No doubt 1
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... May 10 Hillary Sux 7
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Apr 30 Autistic mormon 32,098
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,031,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC