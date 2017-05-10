State's Mormon mission leader promoted
Mission President of Arkansas Taniela Wakolo stands with his wife, Anita Wakolo, and their daughter, Jasmin, at a state mission office. Taniela Wakolo has been called by the church to be a general authority seventy, a position held by fewer than 100 people in the church worldwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|29 min
|Uncle Sam
|1,364
|Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
|1 hr
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|23
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|7 hr
|Vergil
|2
|Mormon Church to Pull 130,000 Boys Out of Boy S...
|7 hr
|Vergil
|2
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|20 hr
|tongangodz
|450
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|May 10
|Hillary Sux
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC