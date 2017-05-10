Society of Mormon Artists hosts inaugural exhibit

The Society of Mormon Artists is showcasing work from more than 50 artists who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at its inaugural exhibition at the Logan Fine Art Gallery, 60 W. 100 North, Logan, according to information from the organization. The artists include Robert Barrett, Joseph Brickey, Linda Curley Christensen, Michael Aaron Hall, Ben Hammond, Jeff Hein, Glen Hopkinson, Gary Kapp, Del Parson, Clark Kelley Price, Walter Rane, J. Kirk Richards, Julie Rogers, Gary Smith, LeRoy Transfield, Kraig Varner, William Whitaker, Adam Abram, Dennis Smith, A.D. Shaw and Cache Valley artists Joshua Clare, Barbara and Glen Edwards, Michael Malm, Larry Winborg and Kent Wallis.

