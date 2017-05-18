Scouts' Honor

Like millions of American men, I spent a good number of weeknights in my youth donning a goofy uniform and heading off to church. The meetings all began the same way-we would rise from our folding chairs, make an odd gesture with our hands, and say, "On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.