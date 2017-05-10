Restoring historic water wheel at former home of Mormon miller
But restoration of this evocative relic of rural life is in the pipeline, along with an imaginative extension of the old mill building that will protect the wheel from further decay. A sensitive approach to the project has been essential, and not just because the mill contributes to the beauty of the ancient unspoilt village of Acton Beauchamp on the border of Herefordshire and Worcestershire near Suckley.
