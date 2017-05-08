Reader voices: No matter the religion, peacemakers are children of God
Religious leaders and teachers gathered at the Hsi Lai Buddhist Temple in Hacienda Heights, California, for the Interfaith Festival for World Peace. Growing up as a Chinese Buddhist in Taipei, Taiwan, my mother took me to the Buddhist temple regularly to worship and pray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|4 min
|Endofdays
|1,037
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|4 hr
|Imprtnrd
|5
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|447
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13)
|Apr 27
|Bendover Billy
|20
|Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|5
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Apr 20
|No Surprise
|4
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC