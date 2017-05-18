Picturing history: Spring City, Sanpete County, Utah
A unique experience for those interested in historical sites is a visit to Spring City, Utah. Located in the northern half of Sanpete County, it is one of only two sites in the United States where an entire city is a Historic District on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places .
