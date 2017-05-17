Peruvian president thanks Church for flood relief
President Henry B. Eyring, on video screen, converses with Peruvian government leaders and Church officials gathered at the National Palace in Lima. Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski recently reached out to President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, to offer thanks for the Church's relief assistance in the aftermath of historic flooding in Peru.
