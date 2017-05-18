Paris France Temple dedication is 've...

Paris France Temple dedication is 'very tender thing' for President Eyring, other leaders

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Deseret News

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, stands in front of Sorbonne University in the heart of Paris. Before he met his wife, Kathleen, Sister Eyring spent a year in France studying at Sorbonne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mormon Church to Pull 130,000 Boys Out of Boy S... 2 hr Rainbow Kid 4
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 8 hr tongangodz 32,099
News Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts 8 hr tongangodz 37
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) 9 hr tongangodz 453
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 16 hr Subduction Zone 1,843
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... May 12 No doubt 1
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... May 10 Hillary Sux 7
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,602 • Total comments across all topics: 281,148,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC