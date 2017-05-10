Opposition of Temple View building demolition, church member says
Mormon church hierarchy have been accused of suppressing community opposition to the demolition of a heritage building in Temple View. In a last stand against the wrecking ball planned for the David O Mckay building, a community representative has urged that an independent commissioner consider evidence of what she says is the church strong-arming its members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waikato Times.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
|1 hr
|Aaron
|16
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|2 hr
|Endofdays
|1,322
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|tongangodz
|450
|Mormon Church to Pull 130,000 Boys Out of Boy S...
|9 hr
|vote no gay
|1
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|9 hr
|No doubt
|1
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|May 10
|Hillary Sux
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC