Oakland: 'Kindest person' is named city's Mother of Year
Although she doesn't have a driver's license and can't drive a car, Maxwell Park resident Malia Lusia Latu Saulala has still managed to make a reputation for herself as one of Oakland's most active volunteers. On Saturday, in the Morcom Rose Garden, the city of Oakland honored Saulala as this year's Mother of the Year for her dedication to bettering youth and her community.
