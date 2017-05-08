News briefs: Two sought in store robbery

News briefs: Two sought in store robbery

The North Side Superette, 1810 Sheridan Road, was robbed by two men at about 10:15 p.m. According to the Sheriff's Department, the men came into the store at about 9:30 p.m., then left, then returned later and demanded cash. One of the men displayed a small semi-automatic handgun.

