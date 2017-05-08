News briefs: Two sought in store robbery
The North Side Superette, 1810 Sheridan Road, was robbed by two men at about 10:15 p.m. According to the Sheriff's Department, the men came into the store at about 9:30 p.m., then left, then returned later and demanded cash. One of the men displayed a small semi-automatic handgun.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|1 hr
|Hillary Sux
|8
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|2 hr
|Endofdays
|1,085
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mon
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|447
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13)
|Apr 27
|Bendover Billy
|20
|Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|5
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Apr 20
|No Surprise
|4
