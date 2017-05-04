Mormons present family history to Afr...

Mormons present family history to African-American congresswoman

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Five generations ago, many of the ancestors of U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge , D-Ohio, were born into slavery, according to research compiled by FamilySearch and given to the congresswoman on Tuesday by the LDS Church. "It starts to make you realize the strength of a whole family of people, of a whole generation of people who survived and produced people like me who are now members of Congress," Fudge told Mormon Newsroom .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 15 min replaytime 874
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Apr 30 Autistic mormon 32,098
News Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13) Apr 27 Bendover Billy 20
News Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ... Apr 22 Christardy 5
News This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian Apr 20 No Surprise 4
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Apr 13 No Surprise 14
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Apr 13 No Surprise 28,908
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,428 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC