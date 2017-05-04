Mormons present family history to African-American congresswoman

Five generations ago, many of the ancestors of U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge , D-Ohio, were born into slavery, according to research compiled by FamilySearch and given to the congresswoman on Tuesday by the LDS Church. "It starts to make you realize the strength of a whole family of people, of a whole generation of people who survived and produced people like me who are now members of Congress," Fudge told Mormon Newsroom .

