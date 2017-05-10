Mormons believe teachers, tourism ind...

Mormons believe teachers, tourism industry have more political power than LDS Church in Utah

When it comes to Utah politics, most local Mormon church leaders and members believe the faith should wield considerable influence, but say they think it holds less sway with lawmakers than the state's tourism industry, schoolteachers and constituents. These findings are included in a private, internal poll conducted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in spring 2014 that was posted Tuesday on the website MormonLeaks.

