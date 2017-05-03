Mormon scholars debate Joseph Smith's role in translation
In March I was privileged to be part of a conference at USU on "New Perspectives on Joseph Smith and Translation," taking on some of the latest scholarship on Smith's role in translating the Book of Mormon and other sacred works. The videos from the various sessions of the conference are now being uploaded to the website of Faith Matters , the foundation that sponsored the discussion.
