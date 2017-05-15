Mormon mother-to-be from Utah wins big on Ellen's Mother's Day show
Little did the Utah mother-to-be know that she would be a part of the show for its biggest giveaway - "The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mother's Day Special," on which host Ellen DeGeneres generously delivers thousands of dollars' worth of prizes to first-time pregnant women. Hill, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said two days after attending the taping she still couldn't believe she appeared on "Ellen," which featured guests Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer.
