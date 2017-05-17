Mormon church to cut ties to Boy Scou...

Mormon church to cut ties to Boy Scouts teen programs

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that as of next year, it will no longer participate in the Boy Scouts' programs for older teenagers. Instead, the church said simply that the teen programs have been "historically hard to implement within the Church", while Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts "currently meet the development program needs of boys from ages 8 through 13".

