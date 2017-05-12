Mormon church severs some of its ties to the Boy Scouts.
The Mormon church, the biggest sponsor of Boy Scout troops in the United States, announced Thursday it is pulling as many as 185,000 older youths from the organization as part of an effort to start its own scouting-like program. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the move wasn't triggered by the Boy Scouts' decision in 2015 to allow gay troop leaders, since Mormon-sponsored troops have remained free to exclude such adults on religious grounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
|1 hr
|Wondering
|15
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|6 hr
|Endofdays
|1,322
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|8 hr
|tongangodz
|450
|Mormon Church to Pull 130,000 Boys Out of Boy S...
|13 hr
|vote no gay
|1
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|13 hr
|No doubt
|1
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|May 10
|Hillary Sux
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC