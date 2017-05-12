Mormon church severs some of its ties...

Mormon church severs some of its ties to the Boy Scouts.

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The Mormon church, the biggest sponsor of Boy Scout troops in the United States, announced Thursday it is pulling as many as 185,000 older youths from the organization as part of an effort to start its own scouting-like program. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the move wasn't triggered by the Boy Scouts' decision in 2015 to allow gay troop leaders, since Mormon-sponsored troops have remained free to exclude such adults on religious grounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts 1 hr Wondering 15
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 6 hr Endofdays 1,322
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) 8 hr tongangodz 450
News Mormon Church to Pull 130,000 Boys Out of Boy S... 13 hr vote no gay 1
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... 13 hr No doubt 1
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... May 10 Hillary Sux 7
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Apr 30 Autistic mormon 32,098
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,602 • Total comments across all topics: 280,976,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC