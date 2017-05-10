Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
There are 4 comments on the Newms360.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
The Mormon church, the largest sponsor of Boy Scouts troops in the United States, announced Thursday it is pulling older teenagers from the organization as the religion takes a step toward developing its own global scouting-like program. The Utah-based religion's announcement means an estimated 130,000-180,000 teenagers ages 14-18 will no longer participate in Boy Scouts starting next year, a significant loss for the Boy Scouts of America.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
That's good news
.
Mormon homophobia and sociopathic religious superstition destroys the macho scouting experience
|
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,577
Kansas City, MO.
|
#3 12 hrs ago
^^^^^^^ Go cuddle with your brother or cousin I'm sure they miss you too!
|
#7 5 hrs ago
Why do Queers like having sex with young little boys as well as family members?
|
#8 1 hr ago
Mittens Romney came up with self deport, so I don't see what could be wrong with a little magic underwear self segregate.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|2 hr
|Endofdays
|1,212
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|tongangodz
|448
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|Wed
|Hillary Sux
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13)
|Apr 27
|Bendover Billy
|20
|Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|5
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Apr 20
|No Surprise
|4
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC