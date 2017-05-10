Mormon church pulls older teens out o...

Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts

The Mormon church, the largest sponsor of Boy Scouts troops in the United States, announced Thursday it is pulling older teenagers from the organization as the religion takes a step toward developing its own global scouting-like program. The Utah-based religion's announcement means an estimated 130,000-180,000 teenagers ages 14-18 will no longer participate in Boy Scouts starting next year, a significant loss for the Boy Scouts of America.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 13 hrs ago
That's good news
Mormon homophobia and sociopathic religious superstition destroys the macho scouting experience

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,577

Kansas City, MO.

#3 12 hrs ago
^^^^^^^ Go cuddle with your brother or cousin I'm sure they miss you too!

Little Johnny

Bladensburg, MD

#7 5 hrs ago
Why do Queers like having sex with young little boys as well as family members?

Marcavage s Emission

Philadelphia, PA

#8 1 hr ago
Mittens Romney came up with self deport, so I don't see what could be wrong with a little magic underwear self segregate.
