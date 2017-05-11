Mormon Church Pulls Older Teens Out o...

Mormon Church Pulls Older Teens Out of Boy Scouts

The Mormon church, the biggest sponsor of Boy Scout troops in the United States, announced Thursday it is pulling as many as 185,000 older youngsters from the organization as part of an effort to start its own scouting-like program.

