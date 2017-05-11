Mormon Church Pulls Older Teens Out of Boy Scouts
CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only [...] Mormon Church Pulls Older Teens Out of Boy Scouts The Mormon church, the biggest sponsor of Boy Scout troops in the United States, announced Thursday it is pulling as many as 185,000 older youngsters from the organization as part of an effort to start its own scouting-like program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|11 min
|Timmee
|1,216
|Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
|5 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|3
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|6 hr
|tongangodz
|448
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|Wed
|Hillary Sux
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13)
|Apr 27
|Bendover Billy
|20
|Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|5
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC