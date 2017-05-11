Mormon church cuts ties with Boys Scouts for older teens
The decision wasn't triggered by Boy Scouts policy change in 2015 to allow gay troop leaders, the church says. Mormon church cuts ties with Boys Scouts for older teens The decision wasn't triggered by Boy Scouts policy change in 2015 to allow gay troop leaders, the church says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|3 min
|Timmee
|1,175
|Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
|1 hr
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|Wed
|Hillary Sux
|7
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|May 8
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|447
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13)
|Apr 27
|Bendover Billy
|20
|Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|5
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC