Mormon church creates family history tree for Democratic congresswoman at request of Rep. Mia Love
Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ohio Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge receives a copy of her family history from FamilySearch researcher Carol Smith and Utah Congresswoman Mia Love in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ohio Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge receives a copy of her family history from FamilySearch researcher Carol Smith and Utah Congresswoman Mia Love in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
