Missionary dies suddenly in Wisconsin

Elder Jeremy McCauley, 19, of Payson, Utah, was serving as an LDS missionary in the Wisconsin Milwaukee Mission when he died of unknown causes overnight on Friday, May 5, 2017. He had been serving since November 2016, according to a statement from Church spokesman Eric Hawkins, who added, "We mourn with his family and loved ones and pray that they may be comforted as they deal with this tragic loss."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.