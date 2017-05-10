Mean Girls Musical Looks Likely for M...

Mean Girls Musical Looks Likely for March 2018 Broadway Premiere

14 hrs ago Read more: Broadway

The new stage-musical adaptation of the film favorite Mean Girls will land on Broadway in March 2018, according to an Equity casting notice. The notice states that rehearsals for a Broadway run will begin on February 12 for a first Broadway performance scheduled between March 10-12.

