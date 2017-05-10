Mean Girls Musical Looks Likely for March 2018 Broadway Premiere
The new stage-musical adaptation of the film favorite Mean Girls will land on Broadway in March 2018, according to an Equity casting notice. The notice states that rehearsals for a Broadway run will begin on February 12 for a first Broadway performance scheduled between March 10-12.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadway.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|3 hr
|Timmee
|1,086
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|6 hr
|Hillary Sux
|7
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mon
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|447
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13)
|Apr 27
|Bendover Billy
|20
|Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|5
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Apr 20
|No Surprise
|4
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC