LDS youth inspired to create songs for 2017 Mutual album from personal experiences
Music has the power to impact people-that's what Brandon Harms, 18, said when talking about his opportunity to sing for the 2017 Mutual theme album . The album shares songs and testimonies of LDS youth from across the Church.
