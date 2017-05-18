LDS World: Understanding Jacob's word...

LDS World: Understanding Jacob's words on chastity

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The sensitivity of the Lord and his prophets to the human condition is beautifully exemplified in the prophet Jacob's poignant sermon to the Nephites, delivered some 60-plus years after Lehi led his family out of Jerusalem and recorded in the Book of Mormon. It is as relevant today as it was then.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 2 hr tongangodz 32,099
News Mormon Church to Pull 130,000 Boys Out of Boy S... 2 hr tongangodz 3
News Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts 2 hr tongangodz 37
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) 2 hr tongangodz 453
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 10 hr Subduction Zone 1,843
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... May 12 No doubt 1
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... May 10 Hillary Sux 7
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,333 • Total comments across all topics: 281,142,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC