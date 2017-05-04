LDS siblings develop app to reduce texting and driving
Klay Erekson dropping his younger sister, Madelyn Erekson, off at the Missionary Training Center in Provo. The pair are the creators of Aryv, a mobile app that rewards drivers for developing safe habits on the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|26 min
|15th Dalai Lama
|978
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|15 hr
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13)
|Apr 27
|Bendover Billy
|20
|Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|5
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Apr 20
|No Surprise
|4
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|14
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC