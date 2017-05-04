LDS missionary finds his own Jr. Jazz jersey while serving in Africa
Parker Strong found his old Jr. Jazz jersey while serving an LDS mission in Ghana. "It was really just there to tell me that I was loved and cared for and that my heavenly father was watching over me," Strong said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|8 hr
|River Tam
|916
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13)
|Apr 27
|Bendover Billy
|20
|Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|5
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Apr 20
|No Surprise
|4
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|28,908
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC