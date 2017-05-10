LDS Church to no longer participate in Varsity, Venture Scouting
The LDS Church announced Thursday that it will no longer participate in the Varsity and Venturing programs offered by the Boy Scouts of America. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will shift its focus from Scouting for boys aged 14-18 to that of its young men program, which is intended to provide spiritual, social and physical activities for teenagers.
