LDS Church donates $1.5 million to Red Cross
The American Red Cross says a $1.5 million donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will enable the organization to be ready to respond to future disasters in the United States. This "particular gift comes at a good time" because of the many needs, said Rich Woodruff, communications director for the Utah and Nevada region of the American Red Cross.
