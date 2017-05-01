LDS Church donates $1.5 million to Re...

LDS Church donates $1.5 million to Red Cross

The American Red Cross says a $1.5 million donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will enable the organization to be ready to respond to future disasters in the United States. This "particular gift comes at a good time" because of the many needs, said Rich Woodruff, communications director for the Utah and Nevada region of the American Red Cross.

