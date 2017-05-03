LDS Business College president announces three new imperatives for the college
One week into his new administration, LDS Business College President Bruce C. Kusch announced three imperatives to help the college achieve its goals. "We need to unleash a powerful spirit of inspired innovation and excellence throughout the campus," said President Kusch.
