Lawsuit alleges fraud by Boy Scouts, LDS church in abuse cases

Five men will file a lawsuit today, suing the Boy Scouts of America and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The men allege the institutions committed fraud by not informing families ad scouts that there could be child molesters involved in the scouting program.

