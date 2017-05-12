Labor Dept. looking for FLDS child workers who weren't paid
The Department of Labor is looking for children who were not paid for picking pecans in a southern Utah orchard. Labor Dept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|36 min
|Subduction Zone
|1,253
|Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
|1 hr
|Archibald
|11
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|7 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|449
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|Wed
|Hillary Sux
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13)
|Apr 27
|Bendover Billy
|20
|Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|5
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC