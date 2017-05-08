Keeping the faith
Blake Bartschi has committed to a full-ride football scholarship at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, but his football days at Weber will have to wait. The 18-year-old has committed to serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sao Paulo, Brazil, leaving 24 days after he graduates from South Fremont High School.
