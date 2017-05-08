Keeping the faith

Keeping the faith

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

Blake Bartschi has committed to a full-ride football scholarship at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, but his football days at Weber will have to wait. The 18-year-old has committed to serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sao Paulo, Brazil, leaving 24 days after he graduates from South Fremont High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... 24 min Porter 9
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 2 hr No Surprise 1,071
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) Mon Rabbeen Al Jihad 447
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Apr 30 Autistic mormon 32,098
News Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13) Apr 27 Bendover Billy 20
News Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ... Apr 22 Christardy 5
News This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian Apr 20 No Surprise 4
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,529 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC