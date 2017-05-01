Interactive art project invites religious discussion
As new faces shuffled through Mikey Kettinger's front door, they were greeted by smiling young people wearing black aprons and silver trays, offering gifts of finger food and conversation. They were participating in an interactive art project called "Gifts from Atheists, Mormons and Muslims" as part of Kettinger's thesis exhibit for his master's of fine arts at Utah State University.
