'I'm not lost. If anything, I'm found': 3 Alberta women share experiences of leaving Mormon church
Emily Rennie plays with her son, Nash, while visiting her mother in Raymond, Alta. Her decision to keep Nash after becoming pregnant out of wedlock ultimately led to her rift with the LDS church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|31 min
|Uncle Sam
|1,620
|Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
|5 hr
|nopervs allowed
|35
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mon
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|452
|Mormon Church to Pull 130,000 Boys Out of Boy S...
|May 13
|Vergil
|2
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|May 12
|No doubt
|1
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|May 10
|Hillary Sux
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC