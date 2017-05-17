How a bishop, a mayor and a CFO/publi...

How a bishop, a mayor and a CFO/publicist helped with the Paris LDS Temple

The bishop, the mayor and the CFO/publicist who were influential in bringing an LDS temple to Paris are photographed. Le CHESNAY, France - In the two decades from the first public mention of a possible LDS Church temple in France to this weekend's dedication of the Paris France Temple, countless numbers of people on two continents have been involved in the property, planning, design and construction processes.

