Hatch, Feinstein bill would make threats against religions, worshippers federal crime
Citing past persecution of early Mormons and recent bomb threats at Jewish community centers, Sen. Orrin Hatch introduced bipartisan legislation Tuesday to strengthen protections for religious minorities. The bill would expand criminal law to include threats to intentionally deface, damage or destroy any religious property or to threaten to obstruct - by force or threat of force - a person's exercise of their religious beliefs.
