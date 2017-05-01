Glenn Encounters Religious Bigotry Firsthand, Teaches the Left a Lesson in Principles
Glenn and his wife have been on the daunting journey of finding a new school for their children. Two local Christian schools in particular denied admission based on the family's religion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Glenn Beck.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|606
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Sun
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13)
|Apr 27
|Bendover Billy
|20
|Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|5
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Apr 20
|No Surprise
|4
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|28,908
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC