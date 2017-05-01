Glenn Encounters Religious Bigotry Fi...

Glenn Encounters Religious Bigotry Firsthand, Teaches the Left a Lesson in Principles

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Glenn Beck

Glenn and his wife have been on the daunting journey of finding a new school for their children. Two local Christian schools in particular denied admission based on the family's religion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Glenn Beck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 1 hr Subduction Zone 606
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Sun Autistic mormon 32,098
News Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13) Apr 27 Bendover Billy 20
News Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ... Apr 22 Christardy 5
News This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian Apr 20 No Surprise 4
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Apr 13 No Surprise 14
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Apr 13 No Surprise 28,908
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,367 • Total comments across all topics: 280,724,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC